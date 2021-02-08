Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Celtic's Lisa Robertson could win her first cap with a number of midfield regulars missing

Celtic midfielders Lisa Robertson and Natalie Ross have been called up for Scotland's double-header against Cyprus and Portugal.

Interim head coach Stuart McLaren is without injured Arsenal captain Kim Little but Claire Emslie returns.

Chloe Arthur, Hannah Godfrey, Christie Murray and Kirsty Smith are also missing through injury.

Fiona Brown, Shannon Lynn and Lana Clelland are not selected due to difficulties with travel from Europe.

However, captain Rachel Corsie has quarantined on arrival from the United States, joining home-based players at their Edinburgh training camp.

Robertson is uncapped, while club-mate Ross made her last Scotland appearance in 2009, with Rangers goalkeeper Megan Cunningham recalled after playing twice in 2015.

Leanne Ross, who retired from Scotland duty with 133 caps in 2017, joins McLaren's coaching team.

"I know Leanne well and she'll have a terrific future as a coach," said McLaren, who temporarily fills the void left by Shelley Kerr.

"She'll give us a close insight into the playing group, given that she's walked in their shoes. She'll put forward her views in an assured way and that's exactly what I need from an assistant coach."

Scotland, who cannot qualify for the Euro 2021 finals, play Cyprus in Larnaca on 19 February and stay on in the city to meet Portugal. The final match of a disappointing campaign was due to be played at Easter Road but switched because of Covid-related travel restrictions.

Portugal and Finland are locked on points in the race for top spot in the group.

"Over recent years there's been some terrific success but unfortunately they've had some tough situations to deal with in the last year and a half," added McLaren.

"It's now about responding to them positively and I'm sure the players are as determined as ever to win these two matches and get the positivity back."