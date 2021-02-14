West Ham United v Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS
West Ham will continue to monitor Michail Antonio, who has returned to training after a hamstring issue.
Angelo Ogbonna sprained his ankle against Manchester United and is ruled out, but fellow centre-back Issa Diop should be fit despite being forced off in midweek with a head injury.
Sheffield United wing-back Enda Stevens has returned to training and could come into contention.
Fit-again forward Lys Mousset is available for Monday's game.
George Baldock could miss a third consecutive match, while Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge are long-term absentees.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Sheffield United keep winning in the FA Cup and they have been really competitive in the Premier League even when they've lost.
The Blades will put up a fight this time too, I'm sure, but West Ham are in the top six for a reason. The Hammers look confident at the moment and, if they play like they can do, they will win.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Mike Rosenberg, AKA Passenger
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham United are vying to complete a league double over Sheffield United in the top flight for the first time since the 1967-68 season.
- Sheffield United have only won one of their last 12 away games against West Ham in all competitions.
West Ham United
- West Ham's total of 39 points is their highest at this stage of a top-flight campaign for 35 years.
- The Hammers are unbeaten in their past 19 league games against side in the bottom half, winning 11 of those matches.
- They have scored 12 goals from corners and indirect free-kicks in this season's Premier League, more than any other side.
- David Moyes could lose back-to-back home league fixtures for the first time at West Ham, including his first spell in charge.
- Moyes has won all six of his previous home matches against Sheffield United as a manager.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United have conceded 37 league goals, just two fewer than their final total last season.
- The Blades have won three of their past six league and cup games, alternating between victory and defeat.
- They have won two of their 26 Premier League games in London, equivalent to 7.7%. Only Derby County have a worse record among teams to play at least 10 fixtures in the capital.
- Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is set to play the 100th league match of his career.