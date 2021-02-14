Premier League
West HamWest Ham United18:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Sheffield United

West Ham forward Michail Antonio
Michail Antonio has five goals in 15 Premier League appearances this season

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will continue to monitor Michail Antonio, who has returned to training after a hamstring issue.

Angelo Ogbonna sprained his ankle against Manchester United and is ruled out, but fellow centre-back Issa Diop should be fit despite being forced off in midweek with a head injury.

Sheffield United wing-back Enda Stevens has returned to training and could come into contention.

Fit-again forward Lys Mousset is available for Monday's game.

George Baldock could miss a third consecutive match, while Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge are long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United keep winning in the FA Cup and they have been really competitive in the Premier League even when they've lost.

The Blades will put up a fight this time too, I'm sure, but West Ham are in the top six for a reason. The Hammers look confident at the moment and, if they play like they can do, they will win.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Mike Rosenberg, AKA Passenger

Sheffield United have not kept a clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League away games
They last did so at Aston Villa on 17 June

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham United are vying to complete a league double over Sheffield United in the top flight for the first time since the 1967-68 season.
  • Sheffield United have only won one of their last 12 away games against West Ham in all competitions.

West Ham United

  • West Ham's total of 39 points is their highest at this stage of a top-flight campaign for 35 years.
  • The Hammers are unbeaten in their past 19 league games against side in the bottom half, winning 11 of those matches.
  • They have scored 12 goals from corners and indirect free-kicks in this season's Premier League, more than any other side.
  • David Moyes could lose back-to-back home league fixtures for the first time at West Ham, including his first spell in charge.
  • Moyes has won all six of his previous home matches against Sheffield United as a manager.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United have conceded 37 league goals, just two fewer than their final total last season.
  • The Blades have won three of their past six league and cup games, alternating between victory and defeat.
  • They have won two of their 26 Premier League games in London, equivalent to 7.7%. Only Derby County have a worse record among teams to play at least 10 fixtures in the capital.
  • Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is set to play the 100th league match of his career.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City23165246143253
2Leicester24144642261646
3Man Utd23136449301945
4Liverpool24117645321340
5Chelsea23116638241439
6West Ham2311663428639
7Everton2111463428637
8Aston Villa22113836241236
9Tottenham23106736251136
10Leeds22102103838032
11Arsenal2394102723431
12Wolves2486102532-730
13Southampton2385103039-929
14Crystal Palace2485112742-1529
15Brighton2451182530-526
16Burnley2375111729-1226
17Newcastle2374122538-1325
18Fulham2229111731-1415
19West Brom2326151854-3612
20Sheff Utd2332181537-2211
View full Premier League table

