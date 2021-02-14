West Ham United v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Michail Antonio has five goals in 15 Premier League appearances this season

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will continue to monitor Michail Antonio, who has returned to training after a hamstring issue.

Angelo Ogbonna sprained his ankle against Manchester United and is ruled out, but fellow centre-back Issa Diop should be fit despite being forced off in midweek with a head injury.

Sheffield United wing-back Enda Stevens has returned to training and could come into contention.

Fit-again forward Lys Mousset is available for Monday's game.

George Baldock could miss a third consecutive match, while Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge are long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United keep winning in the FA Cup and they have been really competitive in the Premier League even when they've lost.

The Blades will put up a fight this time too, I'm sure, but West Ham are in the top six for a reason. The Hammers look confident at the moment and, if they play like they can do, they will win.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham United are vying to complete a league double over Sheffield United in the top flight for the first time since the 1967-68 season.

Sheffield United have only won one of their last 12 away games against West Ham in all competitions.

West Ham United

West Ham's total of 39 points is their highest at this stage of a top-flight campaign for 35 years.

The Hammers are unbeaten in their past 19 league games against side in the bottom half, winning 11 of those matches.

They have scored 12 goals from corners and indirect free-kicks in this season's Premier League, more than any other side.

David Moyes could lose back-to-back home league fixtures for the first time at West Ham, including his first spell in charge.

Moyes has won all six of his previous home matches against Sheffield United as a manager.

Sheffield United