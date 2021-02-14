Chelsea v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Callum Wilson has scored 40% of Newcastle's league goals this season, the highest percentage of any player in the top flight

TEAM NEWS

Timo Werner missed Chelsea's win at Barnsley with a dead leg but should be fit, while Andreas Christensen may play despite being forced off at Oakwell because of a headache.

Kai Havertz is doubtful with an unspecified minor injury, while this game comes too soon for Thiago Silva.

Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo could all be out for up to eight weeks after being injured during Newcastle's win against Southampton.

Jeff Hendrick serves a one-match ban.

Ciaran Clark is available after missing the Saints game because his partner had gone into labour, while fellow defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez will be assessed as they close in on returns from muscle problems.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Callum Wilson's injury is a big blow to Newcastle but at least they have a bit of breathing space above the bottom three after their wins over Everton and Southampton.

Chelsea look solid under new boss Thomas Tuchel, so I am backing them to get another clean sheet here. He is still working out how to get the best out of his attackers but I think they will find a way through the Magpies.

Prediction: 2-0

Their last top-flight win at Stamford Bridge came in May 2012, and featured two spectacular goals from Papiss Cisse

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won 18 of their past 25 Premier League home matches against Newcastle.

The Magpies have lost seven successive top-flight games at Stamford Bridge, scoring three goals and conceding 18.

Chelsea

The Blues have earned three consecutive league wins, as many as in their previous 11 games (D3, L5).

They last claimed four league victories in a row as part of a six-match sequence between September and November 2019.

Timo Werner has gone 14 league appearances without a goal since scoring against Sheffield United on 7 November.

Olivier Giroud scored eight goals in his first six Premier League appearances versus Newcastle (all for Arsenal) but has failed to add to that tally in seven subsequent league matches against the Magpies.

Newcastle United