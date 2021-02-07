Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan4CrotoneCrotone0

AC Milan 4-0 Crotone: Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits 500th career club goal in win

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores against Crotone
Ibrahimovic's goals came more than 21 years after his first career goal for Swedish club Malmo in 1999

Zlatan Ibrahimovic surpassed 500 goals scored at club level by scoring twice as AC Milan moved back on top of Serie A with a 4-0 win over Crotone.

The Swedish striker, 39, reached the milestone with a shot into the top corner in the first half.

He then tapped in his 501st goal and his 14th in 11 league games this season.

Ante Rebic scored twice in as many minutes to complete the comfortable win against Serie A's bottom side.

AC moved two points clear of city rivals Inter Milan at the top with 49 points from 21 games.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 86mins
  • 23Tomori
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 81mins
  • 19Hernández
  • 18Meité
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forKrunicat 86'minutes
  • 56SaelemaekersBooked at 36minsSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 45'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forCalhanogluat 62'minutes
  • 12RebicSubstituted forHaugeat 77'minutes
  • 11IbrahimovicSubstituted forMandzukicat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 9Mandzukic
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 15Hauge
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 90Donnarumma

Crotone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cordaz
  • 26Djidji
  • 5Golemic
  • 13Luperto
  • 33RispoliBooked at 73mins
  • 10BenaliSubstituted forda Silvaat 72'minutes
  • 21Zanellato
  • 77VulicSubstituted forPetriccioneat 78'minutes
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 7OunasSubstituted forRivièreat 63'minutes
  • 54Di CarmineSubstituted forSimyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Magallán
  • 16Festa
  • 20Rojas
  • 22Crespi
  • 24D'Aprile
  • 25Simy
  • 34Marrone
  • 44Petriccione
  • 95da Silva
  • 97Rivière
Referee:
Luca Pairetto

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamCrotone
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Milan 4, Crotone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Milan 4, Crotone 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eduardo Henrique (Crotone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emmanuel Rivière (Crotone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eduardo Henrique.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eduardo Henrique (Crotone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jacopo Petriccione.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Franck Kessié.

  7. Booking

    Davide Calabria (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Emmanuel Rivière (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mario Mandzukic (Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Vladimir Golemic.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrea Rispoli (Crotone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Crotone. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Koffi Djidji (Crotone).

  15. Post update

    Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Crotone. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.

  17. Post update

    Andrea Rispoli (Crotone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).

  19. Booking

    Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Koffi Djidji (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

