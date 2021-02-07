Match ends, Palmeiras 0, Tigres 1.
Tigres became the first Mexican side to reach the Club World Cup final with a surprise victory over Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras of Brazil.
French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, 35, netted his third goal of the tournament by stroking in Tigres' winner from the penalty spot in the second half.
Tigres will face either Champions League winners Bayern Munich or Egypt's Al Ahly in the final.
Their semi-final is live on iPlayer and BBC Red Button on Monday (18:00 GMT).
The match is also on the BBC Sport website, along with live text commentary.
Tigres become the first side from Concacaf - the federation representing North America, Central America and the Caribbean - to reach the final.
Line-ups
Palmeiras
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Pereira da Silva
- 2Rocha AquinoSubstituted forRocha de Oliveiraat 72'minutes
- 13Garcia TeixeiraBooked at 52mins
- 15Gómez
- 17Viña
- 28dos Santos de OliveiraSubstituted forMelo de Carvalhoat 57'minutes
- 25Vinicius MeninoBooked at 32minsSubstituted forGomes de Siqueiraat 62'minutes
- 23Cavalcante VeigaSubstituted forFurtado Scarpaat 73'minutes
- 8VivianSubstituted forde Paula Carreiroat 57'minutes
- 11da Silva Barbosa
- 10de Souza da Silva
Substitutes
- 3Santos
- 4Kuscevic
- 5de Paula Carreiro
- 6Empereur
- 12Rocha de Oliveira
- 14Furtado Scarpa
- 16Esteves Souza
- 20Araujo Lima
- 22dos Santos
- 24Silvestre da Costa
- 29Gomes de Siqueira
- 30Melo de Carvalho
Tigres
Formation 4-4-2
- 1GuzmánBooked at 84mins
- 28Rodríguez
- 13Reyes
- 3Salcedo
- 29DueñasSubstituted forMezaat 86'minutes
- 20AquinoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSierraat 90+2'minutes
- 5De Souza Pereira
- 19Pizarro
- 23QuiñonesSubstituted forFulgencioat 87'minutes
- 32González
- 10Gignac
Substitutes
- 4Ayala
- 8Sierra
- 14Sánchez
- 17Fernández
- 18Cruz
- 21Meza
- 22Fulgencio
- 33Quiñones
- 35Chávez
- 43Ávalos
- 50Delgado
- 52Ogama Vendrechovski
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Palmeiras 0, Tigres 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Gómez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Weverton (Palmeiras) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gustavo Scarpa with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Palmeiras. Conceded by Diego Reyes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matias Viña (Palmeiras) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Patrick de Paula (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carlos González (Tigres).
Substitution
Substitution, Tigres. Jordan Sierra replaces Javier Aquino.
Post update
Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres).
Post update
Luan Garcia (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Adriano.
Substitution
Substitution, Tigres. Raymundo Fulgencio replaces Luis Quiñones.
Substitution
Substitution, Tigres. Francisco Meza replaces Jesús Dueñas.
Post update
Foul by Carlos González (Tigres).
Post update
Luan Garcia (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nahuel Guzmán (Tigres) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luiz Adriano (Palmeiras) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Willian.
Post update
Javier Aquino (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matias Viña (Palmeiras).