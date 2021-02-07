Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe scored his 18th goal of the season for PSG

Mauricio Pochettino's Paris St-Germain beat Marseille to move three points behind league leaders Lille.

Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi scored in the first half for the Ligue 1 champions, who remain in third place.

Marseille were without manager Andre Villas-Boas, who was suspended by the club on Tuesday after disagreeing with their "sporting policy".

Academy manager Nasser Larguet took charge against PSG but could not oversee a victory for the home side.

Last Saturday's game against Rennes was postponed after violent scenes at their training ground.