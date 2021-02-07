French Ligue 1
MarseilleMarseille0PSGParis Saint Germain2

Marseille 0-2 PSG: Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi score

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe scored his 18th goal of the season for PSG

Mauricio Pochettino's Paris St-Germain beat Marseille to move three points behind league leaders Lille.

Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi scored in the first half for the Ligue 1 champions, who remain in third place.

Marseille were without manager Andre Villas-Boas, who was suspended by the club on Tuesday after disagreeing with their "sporting policy".

Academy manager Nasser Larguet took charge against PSG but could not oversee a victory for the home side.

Last Saturday's game against Rennes was postponed after violent scenes at their training ground.

Line-ups

Marseille

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Mandanda
  • 2H Sakai
  • 3GonzálezSubstituted forPerrinat 78'minutes
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 25NagatomoSubstituted forLirolaat 56'minutes
  • 21RongierSubstituted forCuisanceat 88'minutes
  • 4Kamara
  • 22GueyeBooked at 49mins
  • 26ThauvinSubstituted forde Limaat 78'minutes
  • 28GermainSubstituted forBenedettoat 56'minutes
  • 10PayetBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Balerdi
  • 9Benedetto
  • 11de Lima
  • 16Pelé
  • 17Cuisance
  • 24Khaoui
  • 29Lirola
  • 32Perrin
  • 34Souaré

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Rico
  • 24FlorenziSubstituted forKehrerat 88'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 27Gueye
  • 8ParedesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDaniloat 66'minutes
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forSarabiaat 11'minutesSubstituted forKeanat 88'minutes
  • 9IcardiBooked at 53minsSubstituted forNeymarat 65'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 10Neymar
  • 12Rafinha
  • 15Danilo
  • 18Kean
  • 19Sarabia
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Bakker
  • 30Letellier
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  3. Dismissal

    Dimitri Payet (Marseille) is shown the red card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dimitri Payet (Marseille).

  5. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Michaël Cuisance replaces Valentin Rongier.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moise Kean replaces Pablo Sarabia.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Alessandro Florenzi.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luis Henrique (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pape Gueye (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Henrique.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Luis Henrique replaces Florian Thauvin.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Lucas Perrin replaces Álvaro González because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hiroki Sakai.

