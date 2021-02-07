Match ends, Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Mauricio Pochettino's Paris St-Germain beat Marseille to move three points behind league leaders Lille.
Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi scored in the first half for the Ligue 1 champions, who remain in third place.
Marseille were without manager Andre Villas-Boas, who was suspended by the club on Tuesday after disagreeing with their "sporting policy".
Academy manager Nasser Larguet took charge against PSG but could not oversee a victory for the home side.
Last Saturday's game against Rennes was postponed after violent scenes at their training ground.
Marseille
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Mandanda
- 2H Sakai
- 3GonzálezSubstituted forPerrinat 78'minutes
- 15Caleta-Car
- 25NagatomoSubstituted forLirolaat 56'minutes
- 21RongierSubstituted forCuisanceat 88'minutes
- 4Kamara
- 22GueyeBooked at 49mins
- 26ThauvinSubstituted forde Limaat 78'minutes
- 28GermainSubstituted forBenedettoat 56'minutes
- 10PayetBooked at 90mins
- 5Balerdi
- 9Benedetto
- 11de Lima
- 16Pelé
- 17Cuisance
- 24Khaoui
- 29Lirola
- 32Perrin
- 34Souaré
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Rico
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forKehrerat 88'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 27Gueye
- 8ParedesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDaniloat 66'minutes
- 6Verratti
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forSarabiaat 11'minutesSubstituted forKeanat 88'minutes
- 9IcardiBooked at 53minsSubstituted forNeymarat 65'minutes
- 7Mbappé
- 4Kehrer
- 10Neymar
- 12Rafinha
- 15Danilo
- 18Kean
- 19Sarabia
- 23Draxler
- 25Bakker
- 30Letellier
- Benoît Bastien
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Dismissal
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) is shown the red card.
Foul by Dimitri Payet (Marseille).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Marseille. Michaël Cuisance replaces Valentin Rongier.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moise Kean replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Attempt saved. Luis Henrique (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Pape Gueye (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Henrique.
Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).
Substitution, Marseille. Luis Henrique replaces Florian Thauvin.
Substitution, Marseille. Lucas Perrin replaces Álvaro González because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Attempt missed. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hiroki Sakai.