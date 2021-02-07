Spanish La Liga
Real BetisReal Betis2BarcelonaBarcelona3

Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona: Lionel Messi comes off bench to score in win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi weaves past three Real Betis players
Lionel Messi's goal was his 16th of the season

Lionel Messi scored three minutes after coming off the bench as Barcelona came from behind to win at Real Betis.

The home side took the lead in the first half when Borja Iglesias finished from close range after a quick counter.

Messi, rested by manager Ronald Koeman, was sent on in the 57th minute and drove in the equaliser before a Victor Ruiz own goal put Barcelona ahead.

Ruiz headed in an equaliser but Trincao's curled strike sealed the win for the visitors.

The victory moved Barcelona up to second in the Spanish top flight, seven points behind Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Robles
  • 22Leite de Souza Junior
  • 23Mandi
  • 6RuizBooked at 77mins
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 4AkouokouSubstituted forRodríguezat 75'minutes
  • 18Guardado
  • 24RuibalSubstituted forSánchezat 65'minutes
  • 8FekirSubstituted forCanalesat 83'minutes
  • 7JuanmiSubstituted forTelloat 75'minutes
  • 9IglesiasSubstituted forMorónat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Montoya
  • 10Canales
  • 11Tello
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 16Morón
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 19Fekir
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 28Sánchez
  • 30Rebollo
  • 33Miranda

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Mingueza
  • 4AraujoSubstituted forde Jongat 11'minutesBooked at 47mins
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 8PjanicSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 57'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 74minsSubstituted forUmtitiat 78'minutes
  • 12PuigSubstituted forMessiat 57'minutes
  • 11DembéléBooked at 64mins
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9BraithwaiteSubstituted forGonzálezat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 10Messi
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 16González
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 21de Jong
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home21
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Betis 2, Barcelona 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Betis 2, Barcelona 3.

  3. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Víctor Ruiz (Real Betis).

  5. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Real Betis 2, Barcelona 3. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristian Tello.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Real Betis. Sergio Canales tries a through ball, but Loren Morón is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Víctor Ruiz (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Sergio Canales replaces Nabil Fekir.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Loren Morón replaces Borja Iglesias.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    Cristian Tello (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Borja Iglesias.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Lionel Messi brings a lot of power, accuracy and agility in the game. He has the physical and mental strength, he does the application with exactitude, he has the quality and pace to inflict wounds on his opponents. You can just imagine life at the Nou Camp after this magician! Vital win and thanks to Messi for bringing the inspiration as always!

  • Barca defending is solo bad that when it hit 83rd Min I cashed out!!!! 4mins later they bloody score and then can defend till the damn end

  • Barca are finished when Messi leaves on a free.

    • Graham replied:
      We will take at least 5 years to recover to be a potential cup winner again but Messi wants to go and to be fair we have done very well with Messi at Barca.

  • Barca, so porous at the back.
    Good to see Puig get a start.
    That pass from Messi to Alba is why I watch all his games.

  • Decent player

  • Well, so much for crisis point Barcelona. They may not be at the peak they were a few years ago, but from a dismal start they've clawed ground back to get ahead of Real and so close behind Atletico.

    Still not the strongest outfit going, but it's shown some of the naysayers they're not dead yet...

    • TangoLima replied:
      Until they get hammered in the CL again because they can not defend.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid19162140103050
2Barcelona21134444202443
3Real Madrid21134437191843
4Sevilla21133531161542
5Villarreal2281223122936
6Real Sociedad2298536201635
7Real Betis2293102937-830
8Granada228682636-1030
9Levante216963131027
10Ath Bilbao2174102826225
11Celta Vigo216782431-725
12Valencia225982830-224
13Getafe216691726-924
14Cádiz2266102035-1524
15Osasuna2257102131-1022
16Alavés2257101929-1022
17Eibar2248101825-720
18Real Valladolid2248102133-1220
19Elche203981828-1018
20Huesca22210101832-1416
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories