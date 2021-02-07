Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ross Callachan (second right) scores Hamilton's late equaliser

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says they "didn't deserve anything" against Hamilton Academical, despite only being denied victory by a 94th-minute goal.

Gerrard described Sunday's 90 minutes as Rangers' "worst performance" of a season in which they are still unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership.

A Brian Easton own goal gave them a late lead despite a lacklustre display, before Ross Callachan struck.

"It's not acceptable from our point of view," said Gerrard.

"We should be happy to take the point because we didn't deserve anything. I'm actually relieved to go away with a point."

The draw leaves Rangers 21 points ahead in the Scottish Premiership and maintains their unbeaten league run.

However, goalkeeper Allan McGregor had to pull off a string of saves, thwarting Callachan, Bruce Anderson and Scott McMann.

"They have deserved all the praise and accolades they had, but today they deserve no praise. We nearly won ugly - got a smash and grab - but we need to better than that," Gerrard added.

"We just weren't at the races today. There's so much for me to look through, and for me as well. Maybe I left too much quality and personality on the side because we looked better when the subs came on."

Gerrard, who confirmed Rangers will appeal against Kemar Roofe's violent conduct charge for Wednesday's lunge on St Johnstone's Murray Davidson, praised goalkeeper McGregor.

He said: "It's the easy way out to say it's a bad day at the office. We had one of them at St Mirren and that's the reason we can't win a League Cup.

"Today was worse. I thought that was our worst performance of the season. Individual performances weren't good enough.

"Our keeper has been the busiest of both goalies and kept us in the game. He's the reason we're taking a point out of the game."