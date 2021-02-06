Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are lining up Manchester City's Fergal Harkin as director of football, with the Irishman currently the head of football partnerships at the Premier League side (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says all his predecessors - including Ally McCoist, Mark Warburton, and Pedro Caixinha - deserve credit for helping the club turn its fortunes around (Sunday Mail) external-link .

Meanwhile, Rangers pre-contract signing Nnamdi Ofoborh says he can't wait to potentially get a shot at the Champions League with Steven Gerrard's side next season (Sunday Mail) external-link .

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says defender Shane Duffy has found it difficult to settle at Celtic (The Times) external-link .