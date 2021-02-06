Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Axel Tuanzebe came on as an injury-time substitute

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has suffered more racist abuse on social media.

Tuanzebe came on as a late substitute in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Everton and conceded the free-kick from which the visitors equalised in stoppage time.

The 23-year-old was abused on Twitter and Instagram, either directly or through the use of emojis.

In January, United condemned the racist abuse Tuanzebe received after their 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United.

The club released a statement saying they were "disgusted" by the abuse on social media and called on the companies responsible to do something about it.

Striker Anthony Martial was also racially abused on social media following the defeat by the Blades, while Marcus Rashford received abuse after United's 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

A number of clubs, including Chelsea, followed suit in calling for more action from social media platforms after similar incidents involving their players.

The UK government has threatened social media companies with "large fines" which could amount to "billions of pounds" if they fail to tackle abuse on their platforms.