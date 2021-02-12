Arsenal v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kalvin Phillips is a doubt for Leeds after suffering a calf injury.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey, who strained a hamstring during last weekend's defeat at Aston Villa.

Kieran Tierney remains sidelined with a leg injury but goalkeeper Bernd Leno and centre-back David Luiz are available after serving one-match bans.

Leeds are monitoring midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who came off in Monday's win over Crystal Palace with a calf injury.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa doesn't expect any of the injured members of his squad to return.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

When these two sides met at Elland Road in November, Arsenal had Nicolas Pepe sent off and, despite Leeds creating a bucketload of chances and hitting the woodwork three times, it ended up as the only goalless draw Marcelo Bielsa's side have had in 24 games in all competitions this season.

There will be goals this time, though, I am sure of it. Leeds were too good for Crystal Palace on Monday, while Arsenal have been hard done by to lose both of their past two games, against Wolves and Aston Villa.

I'm expecting an open game and I'm going with the Gunners to edge it, although they will have to keep 11 players on the pitch if they want to take the three points.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal won 5-0 the last time they hosted Leeds in the league back in 2004.

The Gunners are unbeaten against Leeds in the past eight meetings in all competitions (W6, D2).

Leeds have failed to score in each of their last three matches against Arsenal.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost successive league games but they are unbeaten in five at home and have not conceded in any of the last three.

They could keep five successive home clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since a run of seven from December 2013 to February 2014.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their past 27 home league fixtures against promoted sides (W23, D4).

Only two of Alexandre Lacazette's eight Premier League goals this season have come at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka has created 26 chances and won 42 fouls, more than any other Arsenal player in the Premier League this season.

Leeds United