Everton v Fulham

Everton top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 13 goals in 20 Premier League appearances this season

TEAM NEWS

Everton will be without top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who suffered a minor hamstring strain on Wednesday during the FA Cup win over Tottenham.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford remains sidelined but James Rodriguez and Andre Gomes are both fit.

Fulham are weighing up whether to increase Josh Maja's involvement after his brief debut last week.

Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo remain the only absentees, according to head coach Scott Parker.

Everton were not short of firepower in Wednesday's 5-4 FA Cup win over Tottenham but it will be interesting to see how they shape up in attack without Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

They should still be too strong for Fulham, though. Scott Parker's side got another useful point against West Ham last weekend, but their long wait for a league win stands at 12 games and counting.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won 22 consecutive top-flight matches against Fulham at Goodison Park - the longest home winning run in top-flight history.

A Fulham draw or defeat would ensure they equal the Football League record of 28 successive winless matches away to a particular opponent. The Cottagers have drawn four and lost 23 of their previous league trips to Everton in all divisions.

Fulham's only victories at Goodison Park both came in the FA Cup - one of them being on Valentine's Day in 1948.

Everton

Everton's tally of 37 points is their third highest after 21 matches of a Premier League campaign.

They are winless in three home league matches, drawing once and losing twice.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti could fail to win in four home league games for the first time since December 2007.

Only four of the Toffees' 11 league victories have come at Goodison Park.

They have won just one of their past six home league games against promoted sides, drawing once and losing four.

Ancelotti is unbeaten against Fulham as a Premier League manager, winning four and drawing once.

Seven of James Rodriguez's eight league goal involvements have been in home games.

