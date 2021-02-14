Brentford v Barnsley

First Half ends, Brentford 0, Barnsley 1.
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 5Pinnock
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 3Henry
- 14Dasilva
- 27Janelt
- 20Ghoddos
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 7Canós
- 4Goode
- 8Jensen
- 15Forss
- 23Reid
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 28Daniels
- 30Rasmussen
- 31Zamburek
Barnsley
Formation 3-4-3
- 40Collins
- 26SollbauerBooked at 26mins
- 30Helik
- 6Andersen
- 7Brittain
- 21Palmer
- 27Mowatt
- 4Styles
- 10DikeBooked at 43mins
- 14Morris
- 11Chaplin
- 1Walton
- 2Williams
- 8Kane
- 9Woodrow
- 20Sibbick
- 22Oduor
- 28Frieser
- 29Adeboyejo
- 34Moon
- David Coote
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Attempt saved. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Canós.
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).
Attempt saved. Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos.
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Callum Styles (Barnsley).
Daryl Dike (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daryl Dike (Barnsley).
Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daryl Dike (Barnsley).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Daryl Dike.
Attempt blocked. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos.
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Romal Palmer (Barnsley).
Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).
Post update
Romal Palmer (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Sollbauer (Barnsley).
