Championship
BrentfordBrentford0BarnsleyBarnsley1

Brentford v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 5Pinnock
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 3Henry
  • 14Dasilva
  • 27Janelt
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 7Canós

Substitutes

  • 4Goode
  • 8Jensen
  • 15Forss
  • 23Reid
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 28Daniels
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 31Zamburek

Barnsley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 40Collins
  • 26SollbauerBooked at 26mins
  • 30Helik
  • 6Andersen
  • 7Brittain
  • 21Palmer
  • 27Mowatt
  • 4Styles
  • 10DikeBooked at 43mins
  • 14Morris
  • 11Chaplin

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 2Williams
  • 8Kane
  • 9Woodrow
  • 20Sibbick
  • 22Oduor
  • 28Frieser
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 34Moon
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Brentford 0, Barnsley 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Canós.

  3. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos.

  6. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Callum Styles (Barnsley).

  8. Booking

    Daryl Dike (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Daryl Dike (Barnsley).

  11. Post update

    Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Daryl Dike (Barnsley).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Daryl Dike.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos.

  15. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Romal Palmer (Barnsley).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).

  18. Post update

    Romal Palmer (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Michael Sollbauer (Barnsley).

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich29177539241558
2Brentford29169455292657
3Swansea27158435152053
4Watford29149637201751
5Reading2914694234848
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Cardiff29117114033740
8Middlesbrough29117113230240
9Blackburn281161142311139
10Stoke2991283333039
11Preston29123143437-339
12Barnsley28116113034-439
13Bristol City29123142939-1039
14Millwall2981472827138
15Luton28107112329-637
16Nottm Forest2989122530-533
17QPR2789102632-633
18Huddersfield2996143342-933
19Derby2887131929-1031
20Coventry29710122740-1331
21Rotherham2785143338-529
22Sheff Wed2897122130-928
23Birmingham29610132135-1428
24Wycombe2847172149-2819
View full Championship table

