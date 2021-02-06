Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Julien Lamy did not make a league start in his five appearances with Rotherham United

Grimsby Town have signed French winger Julien Lamy on a deal with the League Two club until the end of the season.

Having been registered prior to Friday's midday deadline, the 21-year-old Parisian was eligible for the Mariners' game at Newport on Saturday.

Lamy came on to make his debut just past the hour in his side's 1-0 defeat.

He first arrived in English football with Rotherham United, who he joined from French fifth-tier side Stade Plabennecois Football in July 2019.

He made five appearances, then went out on loan to League One side AFC Wimbledon on January deadline day, but had played only twice before the season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst said: "Rotherham gave him a good reference. He's only 21 but people spoke highly of his attitude and his application towards his job, so straight away that ticked a box.

"He appreciates and understands our position in the league and he is ready to fight."

Grimsby stand 23rd in League Two after Saturday's defeat - two points adrift of safety.

