Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Leon Britton played for Swansea City across all four top divisions

Swansea City great Leon Britton has signed for Cymru South side Ammanford.

The 38-year-old made more than 500 appearances for Swansea during 16 years as a player, representing the club in all four top divisions.

He retired from professional football in 2018 and in May 2019 became Swansea's first sporting director before stepping down in May 2020.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign for the club," Britton said in a video posted on Ammanford FC's twitter feed.

"I can't wait to get the boots back on."

Britton, who was also acting manager and player-coach during his time at Swansea, joins former Swans teammates Andy Robinson and Lee Trundle at Ammanford.

The Carmarthenshire club is currently out of action, as domestic football in Wales has been mothballed since 22 December due to Covid-19 restrictions.