Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus2RomaRoma0

Juventus v Roma

Juventus v Roma

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 19BonucciSubstituted forDemiralat 85'minutes
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forde Ligtat 85'minutes
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 82'minutes
  • 5ArthurBooked at 37mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 14McKennieSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 65'minutes
  • 9MorataSubstituted forKulusevskiat 65'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 62mins

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 51Peeters
  • 77Buffon

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13López
  • 23ManciniBooked at 35mins
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 24KumbullaBooked at 54mins
  • 2KarsdorpSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 76'minutes
  • 14VillarSubstituted forDiawaraat 62'minutes
  • 17Veretout
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 4CristanteSubstituted forPérezat 63'minutes
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 21MayoralSubstituted forDzekoat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Dzeko
  • 18Santon
  • 27Pastore
  • 31Pérez
  • 33da Silva Peres
  • 42Diawara
  • 54Ciervo
  • 61Calafiori
  • 83Mirante
  • 87Cerantola Fuzato
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 2, Roma 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Roma 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Roma).

  4. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Peres (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carles Pérez.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ibañez.

  7. Post update

    Marash Kumbulla (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Alex Sandro because of an injury.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Merih Demiral replaces Leonardo Bonucci because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Federico Chiesa.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Peres (Roma).

  17. Post update

    Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Bruno Peres replaces Rick Karsdorp.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carles Pérez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan21145251232847
2AC Milan20144241231846
3Juventus20126241182342
4Roma2112454435940
5Napoli19121643192437
6Lazio2011453527837
7Atalanta21107448291937
8Sassuolo218763432231
9Hellas Verona208662621530
10Sampdoria2082103031-126
11Benevento2064102340-1722
12Fiorentina215792133-1222
13Udinese205692128-721
14Genoa205692230-821
15Spezia2156102838-1021
16Bologna2055102535-1020
17Torino2121093241-916
18Cagliari2036112438-1415
19Parma2027111438-2413
20Crotone2033142246-2412
View full Italian Serie A table

