Juventus v Roma

Match ends, Juventus 2, Roma 0.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19BonucciSubstituted forDemiralat 85'minutes
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forde Ligtat 85'minutes
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 82'minutes
- 5ArthurBooked at 37mins
- 25Rabiot
- 14McKennieSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 65'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forKulusevskiat 65'minutes
- 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 62mins
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 44Kulusevski
- 51Peeters
- 77Buffon
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13López
- 23ManciniBooked at 35mins
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 24KumbullaBooked at 54mins
- 2KarsdorpSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 76'minutes
- 14VillarSubstituted forDiawaraat 62'minutes
- 17Veretout
- 37Spinazzola
- 4CristanteSubstituted forPérezat 63'minutes
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 21MayoralSubstituted forDzekoat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Dzeko
- 18Santon
- 27Pastore
- 31Pérez
- 33da Silva Peres
- 42Diawara
- 54Ciervo
- 61Calafiori
- 83Mirante
- 87Cerantola Fuzato
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Roma 0.
Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Roma).
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bruno Peres (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carles Pérez.
Attempt saved. Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ibañez.
Marash Kumbulla (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Substitution, Juventus. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Alex Sandro because of an injury.
Substitution, Juventus. Merih Demiral replaces Leonardo Bonucci because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola with a cross.
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Federico Chiesa.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Foul by Bruno Peres (Roma).
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Roma. Bruno Peres replaces Rick Karsdorp.
Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carles Pérez.