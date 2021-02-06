German Bundesliga
FreiburgSC Freiburg2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

SC Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Dortmund lose again in Bundesliga

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Freiburg
Freiburg are only two points behind Dortmund after their win

Borussia Dortmund's disappointing Bundesliga season continued as they were beaten by Freiburg.

Jeong Woo-yeong fired the hosts into the lead with a fine 25-yard strike.

Jonathan Schmid doubled their lead three minutes later with a powerful shot from the corner of the box which keeper Marwin Hitz should have saved.

Erling Braut Haaland set up 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko to pull one back, his second Bundesliga goal, but Dortmund could not find an equaliser.

They sit sixth but are one point closer to the relegation play-off place than leaders Bayern Munich - who are 16 points above them.

Line-ups

Freiburg

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 21Müller
  • 7SchmidSubstituted forKüblerat 86'minutes
  • 3Lienhart
  • 31Schlotterbeck
  • 30Günter
  • 8Santamaría
  • 27Höfler
  • 9HölerSubstituted forKeitelat 86'minutes
  • 32GrifoSubstituted forGuldeat 77'minutes
  • 11DemirovicSubstituted forPetersenat 70'minutes
  • 29JeongSubstituted forHabererat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Uphoff
  • 5Gulde
  • 14Til
  • 17Kübler
  • 18Petersen
  • 19Haberer
  • 23Heintz
  • 34Tempelmann
  • 36Keitel

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 23Can
  • 15Hummels
  • 16AkanjiBooked at 90mins
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forBellinghamat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 6DelaneySubstituted forDahoudat 60'minutes
  • 32ReynaSubstituted forCarvalhoat 70'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forMoukokoat 60'minutes
  • 7Sancho
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 2Morey
  • 8Dahoud
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 22Bellingham
  • 25Unbehaun
  • 26Piszczek
  • 27Tigges
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamFreiburgAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  3. Booking

    Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Reinier (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Reinier (Borussia Dortmund).

  7. Post update

    Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Booking

    Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

  10. Post update

    Lukas Kübler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Yannik Keitel (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).

  16. Post update

    Philipp Lienhart (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Keven Schlotterbeck.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Yannik Keitel replaces Lucas Höler.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Lukas Kübler replaces Jonathan Schmid.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th February 2021

  • FreiburgSC Freiburg2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1
  • MainzMainz 051Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen5StuttgartVfB Stuttgart2
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg0WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 040RB LeipzigRB Leipzig3
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach17:30Köln1. FC Köln

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich20153258263248
2RB Leipzig20125335171841
3Wolfsburg20108232191338
4B Leverkusen20105537211635
5Frankfurt1989238281033
6B Dortmund20102839291032
7B Mgladbach198833629732
8Freiburg208663533230
9Union Berlin207853425929
10Stuttgart206773734325
11Werder Bremen195772427-322
12Hoffenheim196492934-522
13Augsburg2064102032-1222
14Köln194691832-1418
15Hertha Berlin2045112536-1117
16Arminia Bielefeld1952121532-1717
17Mainz2034131940-2113
18Schalke2015141552-378
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories