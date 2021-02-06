Last updated on .From the section European Football

Freiburg are only two points behind Dortmund after their win

Borussia Dortmund's disappointing Bundesliga season continued as they were beaten by Freiburg.

Jeong Woo-yeong fired the hosts into the lead with a fine 25-yard strike.

Jonathan Schmid doubled their lead three minutes later with a powerful shot from the corner of the box which keeper Marwin Hitz should have saved.

Erling Braut Haaland set up 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko to pull one back, his second Bundesliga goal, but Dortmund could not find an equaliser.

They sit sixth but are one point closer to the relegation play-off place than leaders Bayern Munich - who are 16 points above them.