Silvana Flores could make her Reading debut against Manchester United on Sunday

Women's Super League side Reading have signed former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Silvana Flores.

The 18-year-old Mexico Under-20 international joined Emma Hayes' Blues last June after spending time in the Gunners academy.

"Silvana is an exciting young player who has so much desire to want to be better," said Reading boss Kelly Chambers.

Reading are currently sixth in the WSL table with three wins from 13 games.