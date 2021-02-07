Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stewart scored a wonderful volley to help Linfield beat Glenavon on 2 January

Linfield wideman Jordan Stewart has been named as the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Player of the Month for January.

Stewart scored in each of Linfield's three Irish Premiership games in January including a brilliant winner in the Blues' victory over Glenavon.

The former Glentoran man has scored six goals this season to help Linfield establish a five-point lead at the top.

"I've been in good form in recent weeks," said Stewart.

"But the most important thing is that we're back on top of the league.

"Larne were top over Christmas, so in January we were determined to catch them.

"We've managed to do that, even though we slipped up against Cliftonville. Overall, it's been a good few weeks for us."

The 25-year-old added: "I worked hard during lockdown to ensure that I was at my best when football returned.

"I've carried that into the new season and I would say this has probably been my best run of form since joining Linfield.

"Some people say I'm inconsistent, but I think I've shown recently that I can produce the goods on a regular basis."

Cliftonville midfielder Rory Hale was second in the monthly award, with Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane in third.