Parishes of Jersey have played the likes of Yorkshire and the Chagos Islands

The people behind the Parishes of Jersey football team hope to organise an international tournament with Fifa and Uefa nations on the island.

Jersey has left Conifa - the federation for non-Fifa regions - after disagreements with the organisation.

Jersey had a bid to join Uefa rejected three years ago.

"Our priority is to look at options for tournaments and matches that we can take the lead on," said Parishes of Jersey president James Blower.

"We're in direct contact with some Uefa and Fifa nations already with a view to setting those up ourselves.

"We're looking at those kind of nations, some of those that are already in the Conifa sphere and we certainly have a strong interest in playing some of the lower-ranked Uefa members," he told BBC Sport.

Parishes of Jersey only played three games under the Conifa banner before Covid-19 halted their matches.

They had planned to play in the organisation's 2020 World Football Cup in Macedonia but will not take part in the planned 2021 European Football Cup in France.

"There's a number of teams in the Caribbean who are not full members of Fifa who's interests are similar to ourselves and we're looking at those options," added Blower

"There was no football last year due to Covid, there will be no football this season due to Covid.

"The earliest we're looking at is probably the back end of the year and the 2021-22 season."