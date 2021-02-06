Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Helen Ward: Covid won't dictate my retirement

Wales' record goalscorer Helen Ward can resume her playing career after joining London Bees on a short-term deal.

Ward, 34, said she might have to retire due to lockdown restrictions preventing her from training and playing.

Tiers three and below of the women's game were suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions, meaning National League side Watford have been unable to play.

However, Championship side London Bees are considered elite and can play, giving Ward a career lifeline.

Should the National League resume, Ward will return to the Hornets.

Bees host Sheffield United at the Hive on Sunday, 7 February with Ward, 34, now in contention to feature, having taken the number 28 shirt for Lee Burch's side.

Ward was on the bench for Wales' 3-0 win over Belarus in their European Championship qualifier on 1 December, 2020, having had to train alone for three weeks beforehand.

The striker, who is the country's all-time record goalscorer with 42 goals in 89 appearances, tweeted at the start of the year that she was "seriously considering retirement."

"Helen is a top professional, she has been there, seen it and done it," Burch said.

"She's fully committed to Watford but with the pandemic, this has given us an opportunity to bring her in. The deal works for all parties, we haven't scored enough goals this year, Helen will bring that both on the pitch and the training ground.

"I'm really pleased she's here and she is really excited about the opportunity to continue playing, obviously she is looking to force herself into the Welsh national side.

"We're really appreciative of Watford for their understanding of the situation and we're excited to see her go and put on a Bees shirt.

"There is no doubt she will score some goals for us during the period she is here with us."