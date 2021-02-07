Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Tommy Wright will replace Alex Dyer as Kilmarnock manager

Tommy Wright has agreed a deal to become the new Kilmarnock manager.

The former St Johnstone boss will sign a contract with the Ayrshire club on Monday.

Wright, 57, left McDiarmid Park last year following seven years in charge, where he won the Scottish Cup in 2014 and reached Europe twice.

Kilmarnock are currently 10th in the Scottish Premiership, four points clear of bottom of the table Hamilton Academical.

Wright will replace Alex Dyer, who left by "mutual consent" following just two wins in 11 matches.

His first game in charge will be on Wednesday at home to Motherwell.

Northern Irishman Wright took over St Johnstone in 2013 after earlier spells at Limavady United, Ballymena United and Lisburn Distillery, the latter of which he won an Irish League Cup with.

He led St Johnstone to sixth in his first season, followed by three consecutive fourth place finishes.

In his final campaign in charge - 2019-20 - the Perth side were seventh when the season was called early, but finished in sixth due to having a better points-per-game record than Hibernian.

Wright's first task will be to secure Kilmarnock's top-flight status after a run of only two wins in their last 13 matches.

Eight defeats in that run saw the Ayrshire club part with Dyer and place James Fowler in interim charge.

Former Scotland defender Stephen Pressley was interviewed for the post.

"It is about the new manager finding something different," said Fowler, who is the club's head of football operations "He will hopefully find something in the group to bring us success.

"I think there is still quality in this group. It is easy for players to go into their shells but it is important we stick together."