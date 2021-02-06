Last updated on .From the section League Two

The League Two games between Mansfield Town and Forest Green and Southend against Walsall have been both been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

It is a second postponement in successive Saturdays for both Walsall and Mansfield, who suffered the same fate when their game at Banks's Stadium was postponed a week ago.

Saturday's League Two programme is now reduced to nine out of the 12 games.

Cheltenham's home game with Carlisle United has already been called off.

That had been postponed earlier in the week, along with the Robins' previous midweek home game against Barrow, because of Covid-19.