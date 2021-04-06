Forfar Athletic v Peterhead

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Peterhead 1.
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2NditiBooked at 80mins
- 4Meechan
- 5Irvine
- 3Coll
- 7ScallySubstituted forAndersonat 60'minutes
- 8MooreBooked at 69mins
- 6MacKintosh
- 11AndersonSubstituted forHolmesat 45'minutes
- 9FenwickSubstituted forDorisat 70'minutes
- 10ShepherdSubstituted forScottat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 12Holmes
- 14Scott
- 15Northcott
- 16Allan
- 17Doris
- 18Anderson
- 19Hill
- 20Hoban
Peterhead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 2Freeman
- 5Brown
- 4McDonald
- 3Conroy
- 7RitchieSubstituted forBrownat 85'minutes
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 12McCarthy
- 15ArmourSubstituted forPayneat 66'minutes
- 10BoydBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcGrathat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Payne
- 16Kesson
- 18Brown
- 19Strachan
- 20McGrath
- 21Wilson
- 32Bailey
- 99Lyle
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away11
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Peterhead 1.
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Callum Moore.
Post update
Foul by Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Post update
Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieran McGrath (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Kieran McGrath replaces Steven Boyd.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Peterhead 1. Martin Scott (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Hamish Ritchie.
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Post update
Penalty saved! Steven Boyd (Peterhead) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Graeme Holmes (Forfar Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Peterhead. Scott Brown draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.