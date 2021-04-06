Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton0MontroseMontrose0

Dumbarton v Montrose

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 18McAllister
  • 5Neill
  • 2McGeever
  • 3Quitongo
  • 17BrindleySubstituted forWallaceat 76'minutes
  • 16Wedderburn
  • 6Carswell
  • 24Crossan
  • 14WilsonSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes
  • 7Omar

Substitutes

  • 4Langan
  • 9Wallace
  • 10Jones
  • 11Frizzell
  • 12Wardrop
  • 15Duthie

Montrose

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Lennox
  • 2BallantyneBooked at 82mins
  • 17Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 22BallantyneSubstituted forMcLeanat 66'minutes
  • 11Milne
  • 19CallaghanSubstituted forMochrieat 66'minutes
  • 16JohnstonSubstituted forMassonat 66'minutes
  • 23RennieSubstituted forAntoniazziat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 4MacFarlane
  • 6Masson
  • 8Watson
  • 9Hawke
  • 10McLean
  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 20Mochrie
  • 24McGale
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away16
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Montrose 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Montrose 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Nicholas McAllister.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Rico Quitongo.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rob Jones (Dumbarton).

  6. Post update

    Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mochrie (Montrose).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rob Jones (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  15. Booking

    Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Rob Jones (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Christian Antoniazzi replaces Martin Rennie.

  20. Post update

    Rabin Omar (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

