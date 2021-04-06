Dumbarton v Montrose

Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Montrose 0.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsbottom
- 18McAllister
- 5Neill
- 2McGeever
- 3Quitongo
- 17BrindleySubstituted forWallaceat 76'minutes
- 16Wedderburn
- 6Carswell
- 24Crossan
- 14WilsonSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes
- 7Omar
Substitutes
- 4Langan
- 9Wallace
- 10Jones
- 11Frizzell
- 12Wardrop
- 15Duthie
Montrose
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Lennox
- 2BallantyneBooked at 82mins
- 17Quinn
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 7Webster
- 22BallantyneSubstituted forMcLeanat 66'minutes
- 11Milne
- 19CallaghanSubstituted forMochrieat 66'minutes
- 16JohnstonSubstituted forMassonat 66'minutes
- 23RennieSubstituted forAntoniazziat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 4MacFarlane
- 6Masson
- 8Watson
- 9Hawke
- 10McLean
- 12Antoniazzi
- 20Mochrie
- 24McGale
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away16
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Montrose 0.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Nicholas McAllister.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Rico Quitongo.
Post update
Foul by Rob Jones (Dumbarton).
Post update
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose).
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Mochrie (Montrose).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rob Jones (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Rob Jones (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose).
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Christian Antoniazzi replaces Martin Rennie.
Post update
Rabin Omar (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.