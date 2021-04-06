Scottish League One
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians2FalkirkFalkirk1

Airdrieonians v Falkirk

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2Turner
  • 6FordyceBooked at 38mins
  • 5Crighton
  • 3McCann
  • 26McKaySubstituted forThomsonat 71'minutes
  • 8McKay
  • 13RitchieSubstituted forCarrickat 71'minutes
  • 17O'Reilly
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forConnellat 79'minutes
  • 10RoySubstituted forRobertat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Thomson
  • 11Robert
  • 12Sabatini
  • 14Mbayo
  • 15Carrick
  • 16Connell
  • 19Walker
  • 20McNeil
  • 21Stokes

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mutch
  • 2MercerBooked at 20minsSubstituted forFrancisat 58'minutes
  • 4Hall
  • 15Neilson
  • 3DixonBooked at 81mins
  • 21Telfer
  • 14Gomis
  • 8Alston
  • 24FotheringhamBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSammonat 76'minutes
  • 9KeenaSubstituted forMillerat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 38Morrison

Substitutes

  • 6Miller
  • 16Francis
  • 17Leitch
  • 18Sammon
  • 19Deveney
  • 20Laverty
  • 25Cantley
  • 72McClelland
  • 99Miller
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, Falkirk 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Falkirk 1.

  3. Post update

    Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).

  5. Booking

    Lee Miller (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Euan O'Reilly (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Thomas Robert replaces Alistair Roy.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).

  11. Post update

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Callumn Morrison.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Falkirk 1. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  14. Booking

    Paul Dixon (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Penalty Airdrieonians. Euan O'Reilly draws a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Paul Dixon (Falkirk) after a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kyle Connell replaces Calum Gallagher.

  18. Post update

    Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Hall (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

