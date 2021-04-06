Airdrieonians v Falkirk

Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, Falkirk 1.
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 2Turner
- 6FordyceBooked at 38mins
- 5Crighton
- 3McCann
- 26McKaySubstituted forThomsonat 71'minutes
- 8McKay
- 13RitchieSubstituted forCarrickat 71'minutes
- 17O'Reilly
- 9GallagherSubstituted forConnellat 79'minutes
- 10RoySubstituted forRobertat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Thomson
- 11Robert
- 12Sabatini
- 14Mbayo
- 15Carrick
- 16Connell
- 19Walker
- 20McNeil
- 21Stokes
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mutch
- 2MercerBooked at 20minsSubstituted forFrancisat 58'minutes
- 4Hall
- 15Neilson
- 3DixonBooked at 81mins
- 21Telfer
- 14Gomis
- 8Alston
- 24FotheringhamBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSammonat 76'minutes
- 9KeenaSubstituted forMillerat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 38Morrison
Substitutes
- 6Miller
- 16Francis
- 17Leitch
- 18Sammon
- 19Deveney
- 20Laverty
- 25Cantley
- 72McClelland
- 99Miller
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Falkirk 1.
Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Lee Miller (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Euan O'Reilly (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Thomas Robert replaces Alistair Roy.
Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Callumn Morrison.
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Falkirk 1. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Airdrieonians. Euan O'Reilly draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Paul Dixon (Falkirk) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kyle Connell replaces Calum Gallagher.
Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Ben Hall (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.