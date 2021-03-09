Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle19:00MortonGreenock Morton
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

Inverness CT v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 22McKay
  • 8Carson
  • 18Allardice
  • 11Sutherland
  • 7Keatings
  • 12MacGregor
  • 77Todorov

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 4Welsh
  • 10Doran
  • 21MacKay
  • 25Nicolson
  • 26Fyffe
  • 27MacKay

Morton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 20McAdams
  • 2Ledger
  • 4McLean
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 6Jacobs
  • 15McGuffie
  • 23Sterling
  • 19Colville
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 17Lyon

Substitutes

  • 7Millar
  • 11Oliver
  • 14Salkeld
  • 18Blues
  • 21Omar
  • 27Hynes
  • 30Johnson
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match report to follow.

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts16121342182437
2Raith Rovers147342922724
3Dunfermline156632417724
4Dundee135532424020
5Ayr144552018217
6Morton154561319-617
7Arbroath163671320-715
8Queen of Sth154382133-1215
9Inverness CT113531815314
10Alloa153391634-1812
View full Scottish Championship table

