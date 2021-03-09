Raith Rovers v Ayr United

Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 6Benedictus
- 4Davidson
- 3MacDonald
- 8Hendry
- 7Armstrong
- 9Duku
- 12Matthews
- 13Spencer
- 21Kennedy
Substitutes
- 11Abraham
- 14Musonda
- 17Thomson
- 18Tait
- 23Ugwu
- 26King
- 32Gullan
Ayr
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sinisalo
- 2Houston
- 6Murdoch
- 7Moffat
- 3Reading
- 11McCowan
- 4Muirhead
- 10Walsh
- 17Ndaba
- 30Baird
- 14Smith
Substitutes
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 8Miller
- 18Chalmers
- 19Zanatta
- 21Sandberg
- 22McKenzie
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match report to follow.