Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers19:00AyrAyr United
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Ayr United

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 6Benedictus
  • 4Davidson
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Hendry
  • 7Armstrong
  • 9Duku
  • 12Matthews
  • 13Spencer
  • 21Kennedy

Substitutes

  • 11Abraham
  • 14Musonda
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Tait
  • 23Ugwu
  • 26King
  • 32Gullan

Ayr

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sinisalo
  • 2Houston
  • 6Murdoch
  • 7Moffat
  • 3Reading
  • 11McCowan
  • 4Muirhead
  • 10Walsh
  • 17Ndaba
  • 30Baird
  • 14Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 8Miller
  • 18Chalmers
  • 19Zanatta
  • 21Sandberg
  • 22McKenzie
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts16121342182437
2Raith Rovers147342922724
3Dunfermline156632417724
4Dundee135532424020
5Ayr144552018217
6Morton154561319-617
7Arbroath163671320-715
8Queen of Sth154382133-1215
9Inverness CT113531815314
10Alloa153391634-1812
