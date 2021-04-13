Scottish Championship
DunfermlineDunfermline18:00DundeeDundee
Venue: East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts24155456243250
2Raith Rovers23107641291237
3Dundee2310764438637
4Inverness CT2481063325834
5Dunfermline238873129232
6Queen of Sth2394103745-831
7Ayr246992931-227
8Arbroath2468102130-926
9Morton2468102132-1126
10Alloa2446142757-3018
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport