Wrexham v Notts County

WrexhamWrexham19:00Notts CountyNotts County
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lainton
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 4Vassell
- 12Jarvis
- 22Kelleher
- 5Pearson
- 16Green
- 8Young
- 29Davies
- 11Omotayo
- 20Angus
Substitutes
- 9Ponticelli
- 14Rutherford
- 19Marsh-Brown
- 21Dibble
- 26French
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 29Miller
- 23Chicksen
- 8Doyle
- 2Brindley
- 3Ellis
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 4Reeves
- 6O'Brien
- 20Rodrigues
- 9Wootton
Substitutes
- 5Turner
- 11Boldewijn
- 14McCrory
- 19Sam
- 28Griffiths
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match details to follow.