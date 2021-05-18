National League
WrexhamWrexham19:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wales

Wrexham v Notts County

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lainton
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 4Vassell
  • 12Jarvis
  • 22Kelleher
  • 5Pearson
  • 16Green
  • 8Young
  • 29Davies
  • 11Omotayo
  • 20Angus

Substitutes

  • 9Ponticelli
  • 14Rutherford
  • 19Marsh-Brown
  • 21Dibble
  • 26French

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 29Miller
  • 23Chicksen
  • 8Doyle
  • 2Brindley
  • 3Ellis
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 4Reeves
  • 6O'Brien
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 5Turner
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 14McCrory
  • 19Sam
  • 28Griffiths
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United40249769343581
2Torquay40239866372978
3Stockport402013767313673
4Hartlepool402110962402273
5Wrexham3918101158382064
6Notts County3918101158401864
7Chesterfield401961556411563
8Bromley401712115951863
9Halifax40188146051962
10Eastleigh381611114436859
11Dag & Red40178155145659
12Solihull Moors38166165046454
13Boreham Wood391216114842652
14Maidenhead United381410145755252
15Aldershot39156185256-451
16Yeovil39156185563-851
17Altrincham39119194156-1542
18Weymouth39116224461-1739
19Wealdstone4097244493-4934
20Woking4088243964-2532
21King's Lynn3978244288-4629
22Barnet3866263185-5424
23Dover00000000
