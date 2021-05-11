National League
Wealdstone 19:45 Bromley
Venue: Grosvenor Vale

Wealdstone v Bromley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay39238864352977
2Sutton United38229763323175
3Stockport382011764283671
4Hartlepool392010959392070
5Halifax391881360481262
6Wrexham3817101155361961
7Notts County371791152381460
8Chesterfield381851552401259
9Bromley381611115649759
10Eastleigh371511114136556
11Dag & Red38167154744355
12Maidenhead United361410125748952
13Boreham Wood381216104639752
14Solihull Moors36146164644248
15Aldershot37146174953-448
16Yeovil37146175260-848
17Altrincham38119184054-1442
18Weymouth37106214158-1736
19Wealdstone3896234492-4833
20Woking3888223659-2332
21King's Lynn3778224081-4129
22Barnet3766253182-5124
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

