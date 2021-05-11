Wealdstone v Bromley

WealdstoneWealdstone19:45BromleyBromley
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|39
|23
|8
|8
|64
|35
|29
|77
|2
|Sutton United
|38
|22
|9
|7
|63
|32
|31
|75
|3
|Stockport
|38
|20
|11
|7
|64
|28
|36
|71
|4
|Hartlepool
|39
|20
|10
|9
|59
|39
|20
|70
|5
|Halifax
|39
|18
|8
|13
|60
|48
|12
|62
|6
|Wrexham
|38
|17
|10
|11
|55
|36
|19
|61
|7
|Notts County
|37
|17
|9
|11
|52
|38
|14
|60
|8
|Chesterfield
|38
|18
|5
|15
|52
|40
|12
|59
|9
|Bromley
|38
|16
|11
|11
|56
|49
|7
|59
|10
|Eastleigh
|37
|15
|11
|11
|41
|36
|5
|56
|11
|Dag & Red
|38
|16
|7
|15
|47
|44
|3
|55
|12
|Maidenhead United
|36
|14
|10
|12
|57
|48
|9
|52
|13
|Boreham Wood
|38
|12
|16
|10
|46
|39
|7
|52
|14
|Solihull Moors
|36
|14
|6
|16
|46
|44
|2
|48
|15
|Aldershot
|37
|14
|6
|17
|49
|53
|-4
|48
|16
|Yeovil
|37
|14
|6
|17
|52
|60
|-8
|48
|17
|Altrincham
|38
|11
|9
|18
|40
|54
|-14
|42
|18
|Weymouth
|37
|10
|6
|21
|41
|58
|-17
|36
|19
|Wealdstone
|38
|9
|6
|23
|44
|92
|-48
|33
|20
|Woking
|38
|8
|8
|22
|36
|59
|-23
|32
|21
|King's Lynn
|37
|7
|8
|22
|40
|81
|-41
|29
|22
|Barnet
|37
|6
|6
|25
|31
|82
|-51
|24
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0