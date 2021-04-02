Boreham Wood v Sutton United

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|29
|18
|7
|4
|51
|26
|25
|61
|2
|Hartlepool
|33
|16
|10
|7
|42
|29
|13
|58
|3
|Torquay
|29
|15
|6
|8
|48
|30
|18
|51
|4
|Stockport
|29
|13
|9
|7
|41
|25
|16
|48
|5
|Wrexham
|30
|13
|9
|8
|40
|28
|12
|48
|6
|Notts County
|28
|13
|8
|7
|36
|23
|13
|47
|7
|Chesterfield
|28
|14
|3
|11
|40
|28
|12
|45
|8
|Halifax
|29
|12
|8
|9
|45
|35
|10
|44
|9
|Eastleigh
|29
|11
|10
|8
|35
|30
|5
|43
|10
|Bromley
|29
|11
|8
|10
|43
|40
|3
|41
|11
|Altrincham
|32
|11
|8
|13
|37
|39
|-2
|41
|12
|Boreham Wood
|29
|9
|12
|8
|35
|31
|4
|39
|13
|Maidenhead United
|26
|11
|6
|9
|40
|37
|3
|39
|14
|Yeovil
|31
|11
|6
|14
|45
|49
|-4
|39
|15
|Aldershot
|29
|11
|5
|13
|37
|42
|-5
|38
|16
|Dag & Red
|30
|10
|8
|12
|29
|37
|-8
|38
|17
|Solihull Moors
|28
|10
|5
|13
|30
|34
|-4
|35
|18
|Woking
|27
|8
|7
|12
|26
|30
|-4
|31
|19
|Wealdstone
|29
|8
|5
|16
|34
|60
|-26
|29
|20
|Weymouth
|29
|7
|6
|16
|31
|43
|-12
|27
|21
|King's Lynn
|28
|6
|6
|16
|33
|58
|-25
|24
|22
|Barnet
|27
|3
|4
|20
|21
|65
|-44
|13
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0