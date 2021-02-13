Yeovil Town v Altrincham

YeovilYeovil Town15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 27Bradley
- 26Hunt
- 10Smith
- 3Dickinson
- 35Sass-Davies
- 21Knowles
- 18Skendi
- 24Neufville
- 19Quigley
- 33Reid
Substitutes
- 9Murphy
- 11Warburton
- 14Kelly
- 26Evans
- 34Dagnall
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Thompson
- 24Senior
- 2White
- 25Mullarkey
- 29Smith
- 5Hannigan
- 6Moult
- 10Hancock
- 15Kosylo
- 23Peers
- 34Colclough
Substitutes
- 4Sutton
- 9Piggott
- 11Ceesay
- 28Harrison
- 30Richman
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
Match details to follow.