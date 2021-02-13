Stockport County v Aldershot Town

StockportStockport County15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 3Jennings
- 4Hogan
- 11Williams
- 6Maynard
- 5Palmer
- 8Rooney
- 29Walker
- 17Southam-Hales
- 19Reid
- 9Bennett
Substitutes
- 2Minihan
- 15Stott
- 16Keane
- 21Barnes
- 28Collar
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 3Finney
- 4Sendles-White
- 16Gillela
- 8Rees
- 6Lyons-Foster
- 15Anderson
- 20Edser
- 30Miller
- 14Nouble
- 9Bettamer
Substitutes
- 7Rowe
- 10Kandi
- 11Panayiotou
- 12Whittingham
- 25Ogie
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match details to follow.