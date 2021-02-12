Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City have only conceded one goal in Ruben Dias' nine most recent starts

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are hopeful Rodrigo will be fit, despite the Spaniard limping off during the FA Cup win over Swansea following a heavy challenge.

Ruben Dias missed Wednesday's tie because of illness, while Fernandinho has a thigh muscle problem.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho will provide a team news update from 1.30pm GMT on Friday.

The availability or otherwise of Gareth Bale, Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon is expected to be discussed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham's defence did not have a great time of things against Everton in the FA Cup on Wednesday, and this will be another busy evening for them.

City's last defeat came against Spurs, when they were on the wrong end of a classic Jose Mourinho performance that saw his side score early then pretty much shut up shop. A lot has changed for Pep Guardiola and his players since then, though.

Yes, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will carry a threat for Tottenham, and City have injury or illness doubts over key defensive players, but I am still expecting the leaders to take the points and continue their long winning run.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Mike Rosenberg, AKA Passenger

That result, in November, put Tottenham top of the league and left Manchester City in 11th place

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won seven of the past 10 league meetings at the Etihad Stadium, only losing on 14 February 2016.

However, Spurs have won both league encounters - at home - with Jose Mourinho as their manager.

Manchester City

City are on a 15-match winning run in all competitions, a record for an English top-flight side, and are unbeaten in 22 since their 2-0 defeat by Tottenham in November.

They have only conceded three goals in their past 14 league games.

Manchester City can equal the club record of seven successive home clean sheets in all competitions, set from December 1946 to March 1947.

Pep Guardiola could lose three consecutive top-flight fixtures against the same team for the first time as a manager.

He and Jose Mourinho have faced each other in 24 games, with Guardiola leading by 10 wins to seven.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is the Premier League's leading scorer in 2021 with seven goals in eight appearances. His previous seven league goals came over a period of 62 games.

Tottenham Hotspur