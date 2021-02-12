Crystal Palace v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Burnley forward Chris Wood scored the winner in November's reverse fixture

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace's long list of absentees is headlined by Wilfried Zaha, who is still out with a hamstring strain.

Joel Ward and James McArthur are being assessed to see if they can return to boost the Eagles' options.

Burnley welcome back Nick Pope and Jack Cork, who both missed Tuesday's FA Cup exit, while Josh Brownhill could also feature after four games out.

Top scorer Chris Wood, Charlie Taylor and Robbie Brady all remain doubts, according to manager Sean Dyche.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley went out of the FA Cup to Championship side Bournemouth on Tuesday, but they had made a lot of changes and I don't think they will be too bothered about that defeat.

What matters most for the Clarets is staying in the Premier League, and they are at the start of a really important spell that could help them get closer to securing their safety.

Picking up a point at Palace would be a decent start for them before they play a couple of the teams below them and, with the Eagles missing the injured Wilfried Zaha, it is definitely doable.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Mike Rosenberg aka Passenger

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won the past two meetings 1-0. They had previously lost four successive encounters against Palace.

The Clarets could earn consecutive wins at Selhurst Park for the first time in the league since December 2001.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have recorded just three victories in their past 12 league fixtures, drawing four and losing five.

A win on Saturday would give Palace 29 points, their highest tally after 24 matches of a top-flight season since 1991-92.

The Eagles have scored 14 home league goals, just one fewer than in the whole of last season.

Only West Brom have conceded more goals than Palace's tally of 39.

At 29 years and 203 days, Palace have the fielded the oldest average starting XI in the Premier League this season. Burnley's average of 28 years and 271 days is the second oldest.

Palace have lost 17 of their past 19 league games without Wilfried Zaha and failed to score in 15 of those defeats.

Roy Hodgson will be taking charge of his 350th Premier League match; he is the 10th manager to achieve that feat.

Burnley