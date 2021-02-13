Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United15:00LivingstonLivingston
Venue: Tannadice Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers2824406886076
2Celtic27177361214058
3Hibernian28147739261349
4Aberdeen2712873128344
5Livingston27116103531439
6St Mirren2695122632-632
7Dundee Utd28710112338-1531
8St Johnstone2879122737-1030
9Motherwell2777132539-1428
10Kilmarnock2873182640-1424
11Ross County2865172153-3223
12Hamilton2655162352-2920
