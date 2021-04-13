Harrogate Town v Leyton Orient

HarrogateHarrogate Town19:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cheltenham
|40
|21
|9
|10
|54
|35
|19
|72
|2
|Cambridge
|41
|21
|8
|12
|61
|41
|20
|71
|3
|Bolton
|40
|19
|10
|11
|50
|45
|5
|67
|4
|Tranmere
|40
|18
|11
|11
|52
|47
|5
|65
|5
|Morecambe
|40
|18
|9
|13
|54
|53
|1
|63
|6
|Forest Green
|40
|17
|11
|12
|51
|46
|5
|62
|7
|Newport
|39
|17
|10
|12
|49
|40
|9
|61
|8
|Exeter
|39
|16
|12
|11
|64
|44
|20
|60
|9
|Salford
|39
|15
|13
|11
|46
|32
|14
|58
|10
|Carlisle
|39
|17
|7
|15
|55
|46
|9
|58
|11
|Bradford
|39
|16
|10
|13
|46
|43
|3
|58
|12
|Leyton Orient
|40
|16
|9
|15
|44
|41
|3
|57
|13
|Port Vale
|41
|15
|8
|18
|53
|52
|1
|53
|14
|Stevenage
|41
|12
|17
|12
|36
|36
|0
|53
|15
|Crawley
|40
|14
|11
|15
|49
|53
|-4
|53
|16
|Oldham
|41
|14
|9
|18
|64
|68
|-4
|51
|17
|Harrogate
|40
|14
|7
|19
|41
|46
|-5
|49
|18
|Scunthorpe
|39
|13
|8
|18
|38
|47
|-9
|47
|19
|Mansfield
|41
|9
|19
|13
|46
|52
|-6
|46
|20
|Walsall
|40
|9
|19
|12
|41
|47
|-6
|46
|21
|Barrow
|39
|11
|10
|18
|47
|50
|-3
|43
|22
|Colchester
|41
|8
|17
|16
|39
|59
|-20
|41
|23
|Southend
|41
|8
|13
|20
|24
|53
|-29
|37
|24
|Grimsby
|40
|7
|13
|20
|30
|58
|-28
|34