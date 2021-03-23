Oldham Athletic v Exeter City

OldhamOldham Athletic19:00ExeterExeter City
Line-ups
Oldham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lawlor
- 15Jameson
- 5Piergianni
- 20Badan
- 14Fage
- 8Whelan
- 25McCalmont
- 23Adams
- 21Hilßner
- 18McAleny
- 10Keillor-Dunn
Substitutes
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 11Grant
- 16Ntambwe
- 17Tasdemir
- 22Diarra
- 29Luamba
- 33Bilboe
Exeter
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Andrésson
- 26Sweeney
- 6McArdle
- 34Hartridge
- 2Caprice
- 8Taylor
- 10Collins
- 4Atangana
- 3Sparkes
- 12Bowman
- 17Jay
Substitutes
- 9Seymour
- 15Parkes
- 16Willmott
- 18Fisher
- 20Page
- 22Lee
- 30Key
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match report will appear here