League Two
OldhamOldham Athletic19:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: Boundary Park, England

Oldham Athletic v Exeter City

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lawlor
  • 15Jameson
  • 5Piergianni
  • 20Badan
  • 14Fage
  • 8Whelan
  • 25McCalmont
  • 23Adams
  • 21Hilßner
  • 18McAleny
  • 10Keillor-Dunn

Substitutes

  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 11Grant
  • 16Ntambwe
  • 17Tasdemir
  • 22Diarra
  • 29Luamba
  • 33Bilboe

Exeter

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Andrésson
  • 26Sweeney
  • 6McArdle
  • 34Hartridge
  • 2Caprice
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 4Atangana
  • 3Sparkes
  • 12Bowman
  • 17Jay

Substitutes

  • 9Seymour
  • 15Parkes
  • 16Willmott
  • 18Fisher
  • 20Page
  • 22Lee
  • 30Key
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham36198948331565
2Cambridge371971155342164
3Forest Green361711849371262
4Tranmere35187104839961
5Bolton36179104743460
6Morecambe36178115149259
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter341411958401853
9Salford3513121041291251
10Crawley35149124744351
11Carlisle34147134641549
12Leyton Orient36139143939048
13Bradford34139123838048
14Harrogate36146164041-148
15Stevenage371016113132-146
16Mansfield37916124448-443
17Oldham36119165261-942
18Scunthorpe35126173645-942
19Port Vale37118184651-541
20Walsall35815123845-739
21Barrow34108164143-238
22Colchester36814143349-1638
23Southend36710192250-2831
24Grimsby35610192654-2828
