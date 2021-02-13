League Two
CambridgeCambridge United15:00SouthendSouthend United
Venue: Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Southend United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 5Taylor
  • 15Okedina
  • 3Iredale
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 19May
  • 6Drysdale
  • 7Hannant
  • 10Mullin
  • 20Ironside

Substitutes

  • 8O'Neil
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 16Alese
  • 17Davies
  • 18Tracey
  • 26Knibbs
  • 27Worman

Southend

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Bwomono
  • 48White
  • 5Hobson
  • 12Clifford
  • 28Taylor
  • 8Dieng
  • 9Akinola
  • 44Ferguson
  • 20Nathaniel-George
  • 18Acquah

Substitutes

  • 6Cordner
  • 10Goodship
  • 13Seaden
  • 17Hackett-Fairchild
  • 23Halford
  • 24Demetriou
  • 42Hart
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report will appear here

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th February 2021

  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00StevenageStevenage
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00SouthendSouthend United
  • BradfordBradford CityPSalfordSalford CityP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • CarlisleCarlisle UnitedPCrawleyCrawley TownP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • Forest GreenForest Green RoversPBarrowBarrowP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • GrimsbyGrimsby TownPTranmereTranmere RoversP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • HarrogateHarrogate TownPLeyton OrientLeyton OrientP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • MorecambeMorecambePScunthorpeScunthorpe UnitedP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • Port ValePort ValePNewportNewport CountyP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge28146844281648
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Cheltenham26128635231244
4Tranmere2713593532344
5Newport2612773628843
6Morecambe2712783637-143
7Exeter26119648331542
8Carlisle23133734221242
9Salford26118736221441
10Leyton Orient27115113429538
11Walsall2681263334-136
12Crawley259883634235
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Mansfield2571263331233
15Harrogate2796123134-333
16Port Vale2895144043-332
17Colchester2671182834-632
18Scunthorpe26102142834-632
19Bolton2688103138-732
20Bradford2587102730-331
21Stevenage27611102229-729
22Barrow2558123136-523
23Southend2765161844-2623
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
View full League Two table

Top Stories