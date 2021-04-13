League Two
MorecambeMorecambe18:30ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: Mazuma Stadium

Morecambe v Scunthorpe United

League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham402191054351972
2Cambridge412181261412071
3Bolton401910115045567
4Tranmere401811115247565
5Morecambe40189135453163
6Forest Green401711125146562
7Newport391710124940961
8Exeter3916121164442060
9Salford3915131146321458
10Carlisle39177155546958
11Bradford391610134643358
12Leyton Orient40169154441357
13Port Vale41158185352153
14Stevenage411217123636053
15Crawley401411154953-453
16Oldham41149186468-451
17Harrogate40147194146-549
18Scunthorpe39138183847-947
19Mansfield41919134652-646
20Walsall40919124147-646
21Barrow391110184750-343
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend41813202453-2937
24Grimsby40713203058-2834
