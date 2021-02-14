Colchester United v Mansfield Town

Attempt missed. Frank Nouble (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Doherty.
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 29George
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 18Eastman
- 5Smith
- 3Doherty
- 4Lapslie
- 8Pell
- 11Harriott
- 23Poku
- 7Senior
- 45Nouble
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 6Sowunmi
- 9Oteh
- 14Chilvers
- 21Clampin
- 22Sarpong-Wiredu
- 24Stevenson
Mansfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Stone
- 14Perch
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 20McLaughlin
- 16Quinn
- 10Maris
- 8O Clarke
- 7Charsley
- 19Reid
- 9Bowery
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 2O'Keeffe
- 3Benning
- 15O'Driscoll
- 21Clarke
- 27Sinclair
- 29Law
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Tom Lapslie.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.
Post update
Offside, Mansfield Town. George Maris tries a through ball, but Jamie Reid is caught offside.
Post update
Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kwame Poku (Colchester United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Josh Doherty (Colchester United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamie Reid.
Post update
Attempt missed. Courtney Senior (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Callum Harriott (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Kwame Poku (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Tommy Smith, Colchester United. Colchester United 0, Mansfield Town 1.
Post update
Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Tom Lapslie (Colchester United).
Post update
George Maris (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
