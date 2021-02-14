League Two
ColchesterColchester United0MansfieldMansfield Town1

Colchester United v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29George
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 3Doherty
  • 4Lapslie
  • 8Pell
  • 11Harriott
  • 23Poku
  • 7Senior
  • 45Nouble

Substitutes

  • 1Gerken
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 9Oteh
  • 14Chilvers
  • 21Clampin
  • 22Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 24Stevenson

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Stone
  • 14Perch
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 16Quinn
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 7Charsley
  • 19Reid
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 3Benning
  • 15O'Driscoll
  • 21Clarke
  • 27Sinclair
  • 29Law
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frank Nouble (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Doherty.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Tom Lapslie.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Mansfield Town. George Maris tries a through ball, but Jamie Reid is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kwame Poku (Colchester United).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Josh Doherty (Colchester United).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamie Reid.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Courtney Senior (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).

  14. Post update

    Callum Harriott (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town).

  16. Post update

    Kwame Poku (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Goal!

    Own Goal by Tommy Smith, Colchester United. Colchester United 0, Mansfield Town 1.

  18. Post update

    Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lapslie (Colchester United).

  20. Post update

    George Maris (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th February 2021

  • BoltonBolton Wanderers1StevenageStevenage0
  • CambridgeCambridge United0SouthendSouthend United0
  • BradfordBradford CityPSalfordSalford CityP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • CarlisleCarlisle UnitedPCrawleyCrawley TownP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • Forest GreenForest Green RoversPBarrowBarrowP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • GrimsbyGrimsby TownPTranmereTranmere RoversP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • HarrogateHarrogate TownPLeyton OrientLeyton OrientP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • MorecambeMorecambePScunthorpeScunthorpe UnitedP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge29147844281649
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Cheltenham26128635231244
4Tranmere2713593532344
5Newport2612773628843
6Morecambe2712783637-143
7Exeter26119648331542
8Carlisle23133734221242
9Salford26118736221441
10Leyton Orient27115113429538
11Walsall2681263334-136
12Crawley259883634235
13Bolton2798103238-635
14Oldham26104124146-534
15Mansfield2571263331233
16Harrogate2796123134-333
17Port Vale2895144043-332
18Colchester2671182834-632
19Scunthorpe26102142834-632
20Bradford2587102730-331
21Stevenage28611112230-829
22Southend2866161844-2624
23Barrow2558123136-523
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
View full League Two table

Top Stories