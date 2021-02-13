Bolton Wanderers v Stevenage

BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00StevenageStevenage
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Gilks
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 27Baptiste
- 28John
- 25Thomason
- 4Williams
- 14Maddison
- 7Delfouneso
- 30Afolayan
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 8Comley
- 18Tutte
- 20Miller
- 23Isgrove
- 24Gnahoua
- 31Elbouzedi
- 32Jackson
Stevenage
Formation 4-4-2
- 37Stockdale
- 2Wildin
- 15Vancooten
- 6Prosser
- 3Coker
- 17List
- 27Aitchison
- 40Lines
- 26Pett
- 11Newton
- 36Norris
Substitutes
- 4Vincelot
- 5Cuthbert
- 12Hutton
- 13Johnson
- 23Smith
- 35Stevens
- 38Roles
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
Match report will appear here