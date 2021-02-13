League Two
BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00StevenageStevenage
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, England

Bolton Wanderers v Stevenage

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Gilks
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 27Baptiste
  • 28John
  • 25Thomason
  • 4Williams
  • 14Maddison
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 30Afolayan
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 8Comley
  • 18Tutte
  • 20Miller
  • 23Isgrove
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 31Elbouzedi
  • 32Jackson

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 37Stockdale
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 6Prosser
  • 3Coker
  • 17List
  • 27Aitchison
  • 40Lines
  • 26Pett
  • 11Newton
  • 36Norris

Substitutes

  • 4Vincelot
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Johnson
  • 23Smith
  • 35Stevens
  • 38Roles
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge28146844281648
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Cheltenham26128635231244
4Tranmere2713593532344
5Newport2612773628843
6Morecambe2712783637-143
7Exeter26119648331542
8Carlisle23133734221242
9Salford26118736221441
10Leyton Orient27115113429538
11Walsall2681263334-136
12Crawley259883634235
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Mansfield2571263331233
15Harrogate2796123134-333
16Port Vale2895144043-332
17Colchester2671182834-632
18Scunthorpe26102142834-632
19Bolton2688103138-732
20Bradford2587102730-331
21Stevenage27611102229-729
22Barrow2558123136-523
23Southend2765161844-2623
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
