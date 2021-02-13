Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers

SunderlandSunderland15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Burge
- 2McLaughlin
- 5Wright
- 16Sanderson
- 25McFadzean
- 14Scowen
- 6Power
- 13O'Nien
- 11Gooch
- 9Wyke
- 28McGeady
Substitutes
- 10O'Brien
- 20Matthews
- 21Diamond
- 23Leadbitter
- 24Neil
- 27Jones
- 30Vokins
Doncaster
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Balcombe
- 2Halliday
- 5Wright
- 21Butler
- 24John
- 14Smith
- 6Gomes
- 11Taylor
- 17Richards
- 3James
- 7Bogle
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Okenabirhie
- 10Lokilo
- 13Jones
- 15Bostock
- 20Sims
- 27Greaves
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match report will appear here