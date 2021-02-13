League One
SunderlandSunderland15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Burge
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 5Wright
  • 16Sanderson
  • 25McFadzean
  • 14Scowen
  • 6Power
  • 13O'Nien
  • 11Gooch
  • 9Wyke
  • 28McGeady

Substitutes

  • 10O'Brien
  • 20Matthews
  • 21Diamond
  • 23Leadbitter
  • 24Neil
  • 27Jones
  • 30Vokins

Doncaster

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Balcombe
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Wright
  • 21Butler
  • 24John
  • 14Smith
  • 6Gomes
  • 11Taylor
  • 17Richards
  • 3James
  • 7Bogle

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Okenabirhie
  • 10Lokilo
  • 13Jones
  • 15Bostock
  • 20Sims
  • 27Greaves
Referee:
Neil Hair

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City26164638201852
2Hull27154841231849
3Peterborough26154740241649
4Portsmouth26146644232148
5Doncaster24153642261648
6Charlton2712784135643
7Sunderland261011535231241
8Accrington24125735251041
9Oxford Utd2512494133840
10Crewe28117103635140
11Ipswich25123103027339
12Plymouth2710893843-538
13Fleetwood2798103224835
14MK Dons2798103733435
15Blackpool24104102826234
16Gillingham26104123235-334
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Rochdale2768134154-1326
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Bristol Rovers2666142443-1924
21Wigan2666142747-2024
22Swindon2873183253-2124
23Northampton2666142041-2124
24Burton2547143051-2119
View full League One table

