League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury TownPIpswichIpswich TownP
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City26164638201852
2Hull27154841231849
3Peterborough26154740241649
4Portsmouth26146644232148
5Doncaster24153642261648
6Charlton2712784135643
7Sunderland261011535231241
8Accrington24125735251041
9Oxford Utd2512494133840
10Crewe28117103635140
11Ipswich25123103027339
12Plymouth2710893843-538
13Fleetwood2798103224835
14MK Dons2798103733435
15Blackpool24104102826234
16Gillingham26104123235-334
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Rochdale2768134154-1326
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Bristol Rovers2666142443-1924
21Wigan2666142747-2024
22Swindon2873183253-2124
23Northampton2666142041-2124
24Burton2547143051-2119
