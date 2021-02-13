Northampton Town v Burton Albion

NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Line-ups
Northampton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 13Mitchell
- 15Kioso
- 5Bolger
- 28Jones
- 23Mills
- 8Watson
- 17McWilliams
- 18Morris
- 7Hoskins
- 45Marshall
- 29Rose
Substitutes
- 1Arnold
- 2Harriman
- 4Sowerby
- 6Horsfall
- 11Korboa
- 26Edmondson
- 30Chukwuemeka
Burton
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Garratt
- 2Brayford
- 10Akins
- 11Smith
- 4Edwards
- 13Parker
- 5Bostwick
- 16Earl
- 28Clare
- 18Broom
- 17Carter
Substitutes
- 1O'Hara
- 8Powell
- 14Varney
- 37Hamer
- 38Mancienne
- 39Taylor
- 99Rowe
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report will appear here