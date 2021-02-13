League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic2GillinghamGillingham2

Charlton Athletic v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Amos
  • 2Gunter
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 6Pearce
  • 3Purrington
  • 12Shinnie
  • 15Pratley
  • 8Forster-CaskeySubstituted forJaiyesimiat 26'minutes
  • 27Millar
  • 9Stockley
  • 10Aneke

Substitutes

  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 16Matthews
  • 18Smith
  • 19Morgan
  • 26Watson
  • 29Schwartz
  • 31Harness

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 25Cundy
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 8Dempsey
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 11Lee
  • 21O'Connor
  • 15Akinde
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 6Morton
  • 7Willock
  • 12Bastien
  • 14McKenzie
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Johnson
  • 26Maghoma
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ben Purrington (Charlton Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Gillingham. Robbie McKenzie replaces Stuart O'Keefe.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ben Purrington (Charlton Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Akinde (Gillingham) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey.

  7. Post update

    Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Jack Tucker.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Charlton Athletic 2, Gillingham 2. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Connor.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diallang Jaiyesimi.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Jack Tucker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City26164638201852
2Hull28155841231850
3Peterborough26154740241649
4Portsmouth26146644232148
5Doncaster25153743301348
6Sunderland271111539241544
7Charlton2812884337644
8Accrington24125735251041
9Plymouth2811893943-441
10Oxford Utd2512494133840
11Crewe28117103635140
12Ipswich25123103027339
13MK Dons2899103733436
14Fleetwood2898113225735
15Gillingham27105123437-335
16Blackpool24104102826234
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Rochdale2768134154-1326
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Northampton2767142041-2125
21Bristol Rovers2666142443-1924
22Wigan2666142747-2024
23Swindon2873183253-2124
24Burton2648143051-2120
View full League One table

