Charlton Athletic v Gillingham

Foul by Ben Purrington (Charlton Athletic).
Line-ups
Charlton
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Amos
- 2Gunter
- 4Oshilaja
- 6Pearce
- 3Purrington
- 12Shinnie
- 15Pratley
- 8Forster-CaskeySubstituted forJaiyesimiat 26'minutes
- 27Millar
- 9Stockley
- 10Aneke
Substitutes
- 7Jaiyesimi
- 16Matthews
- 18Smith
- 19Morgan
- 26Watson
- 29Schwartz
- 31Harness
Gillingham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 25Cundy
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 8Dempsey
- 4O'Keefe
- 11Lee
- 21O'Connor
- 15Akinde
- 19Oliver
Substitutes
- 6Morton
- 7Willock
- 12Bastien
- 14McKenzie
- 16MacDonald
- 17Johnson
- 26Maghoma
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Robbie McKenzie replaces Stuart O'Keefe.
Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John Akinde (Gillingham) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey.
Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Jack Tucker.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 2, Gillingham 2. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Connor.
Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diallang Jaiyesimi.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Jack Tucker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.
