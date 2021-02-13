League One
HullHull City15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Venue: KCOM Stadium, England

Hull City v Milton Keynes Dons

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Ingram
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Burke
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 10Honeyman
  • 33Docherty
  • 20Crowley
  • 7Wilks
  • 27Magennis
  • 19Lewis-Potter

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 11Scott
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 16Flores
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 18Slater
  • 31Chadwick

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Fisher
  • 15O'Hora
  • 6Darling
  • 3Lewington
  • 12Laird
  • 17O'Riley
  • 16Surman
  • 4Jules
  • 10Fraser
  • 20Mason
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 1Nicholls
  • 7Gladwin
  • 11Brown
  • 18Sørensen
  • 21Harvie
  • 29Sorinola
  • 30Freeman
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City26164638201852
2Hull27154841231849
3Peterborough26154740241649
4Portsmouth26146644232148
5Doncaster24153642261648
6Charlton2712784135643
7Sunderland261011535231241
8Accrington24125735251041
9Oxford Utd2512494133840
10Crewe28117103635140
11Ipswich25123103027339
12Plymouth2710893843-538
13Fleetwood2798103224835
14MK Dons2798103733435
15Blackpool24104102826234
16Gillingham26104123235-334
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Rochdale2768134154-1326
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Bristol Rovers2666142443-1924
21Wigan2666142747-2024
22Swindon2873183253-2124
23Northampton2666142041-2124
24Burton2547143051-2119
View full League One table

