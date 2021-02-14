League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City0AccringtonAccrington Stanley1

Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Palmer
  • 2Poole
  • 4Montsma
  • 16Walsh
  • 15Bramall
  • 8Jones
  • 10Grant
  • 18McGrandles
  • 20Johnson
  • 9Hopper
  • 27Rogers

Substitutes

  • 5Jackson
  • 6Sanders
  • 7Edun
  • 11Scully
  • 22Eyoma
  • 26Anderson
  • 31Long

Accrington

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Baxter
  • 2Nottingham
  • 16BarclayBooked at 14mins
  • 3Hughes
  • 4Burgess
  • 6Butcher
  • 28Conneely
  • 36Phillips
  • 32Charles
  • 19Bishop
  • 7Smyth

Substitutes

  • 8Russell
  • 12Maguire
  • 14Uwakwe
  • 18Rodgers
  • 20Scully
  • 37Morgan
  • 40Savin
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley).

  2. Post update

    Tom Hopper (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul Smyth (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City).

  6. Post update

    Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Phillips (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael Nottingham with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tom Hopper (Lincoln City).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Paul Smyth (Accrington Stanley).

  12. Post update

    Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley).

  15. Post update

    Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joe Walsh (Lincoln City).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Lincoln City 0, Accrington Stanley 1. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Nottingham (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Nottingham (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Butcher with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City27164738211752
2Hull28154941241749
3Peterborough26154740241649
4Portsmouth26146644232148
5Doncaster25153743301348
6Sunderland271111539241544
7Accrington25135736251144
8Charlton2812794338543
9Oxford Utd2612594234841
10Plymouth2811893943-441
11Crewe28117103635140
12Ipswich25123103027339
13MK Dons28108103833538
14Gillingham27114123537-237
15Fleetwood2898113225735
16Blackpool24104102826234
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Rochdale2768134154-1326
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Wigan2767142848-2025
21Bristol Rovers2666142443-1924
22Swindon2873183253-2124
23Northampton2766152043-2324
24Burton2657143251-1922
