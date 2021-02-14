Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley

Foul by Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley).
Line-ups
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Palmer
- 2Poole
- 4Montsma
- 16Walsh
- 15Bramall
- 8Jones
- 10Grant
- 18McGrandles
- 20Johnson
- 9Hopper
- 27Rogers
Substitutes
- 5Jackson
- 6Sanders
- 7Edun
- 11Scully
- 22Eyoma
- 26Anderson
- 31Long
Accrington
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Baxter
- 2Nottingham
- 16BarclayBooked at 14mins
- 3Hughes
- 4Burgess
- 6Butcher
- 28Conneely
- 36Phillips
- 32Charles
- 19Bishop
- 7Smyth
Substitutes
- 8Russell
- 12Maguire
- 14Uwakwe
- 18Rodgers
- 20Scully
- 37Morgan
- 40Savin
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Tom Hopper (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paul Smyth (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City).
Post update
Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Phillips (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael Nottingham with a cross.
Post update
Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Hopper (Lincoln City).
Post update
Foul by Paul Smyth (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Walsh (Lincoln City).
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 0, Accrington Stanley 1. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michael Nottingham (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michael Nottingham (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Butcher with a cross.
Match report will appear here