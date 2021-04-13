Championship
RotherhamRotherham United19:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich41279565283790
2Watford412410759273282
3Brentford402013771403173
4Swansea402191048311772
5Barnsley412181254441071
6Bournemouth4019111064392568
7Reading411991356451166
8Cardiff4116111457451259
9Millwall411416114140158
10Middlesbrough41169164845357
11QPR401511144747056
12Stoke411413144546-155
13Luton40158173546-1153
14Bristol City41155214055-1550
15Nottm Forest411213163439-549
16Preston41146214155-1448
17Blackburn411211185247547
18Birmingham411112183150-1945
19Huddersfield401111184260-1844
20Derby411110203046-1643
21Coventry401012183656-2042
22Rotherham37106213851-1336
23Sheff Wed40118213452-1835
24Wycombe4189243064-3433
View full Championship table

Top Stories